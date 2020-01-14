The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1770 is hosting a showing of the movie “Oildale” in Willows in February.
In “Oildale,” homeless veterans find family as they rent rooms from an 18-year-old struggling to support her 13-year-old brother while discovering her voice in Americana music.
The movie is making its way across the country on a Heartland Tour raising money for veterans.
The movie will be shown on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Willows Veterans Memorial Hall, 525 W Sycamore St. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 7 p.m.
Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10 – tickets also include a hotdog, drink and popcorn.
Tickets can be purchased from the following:
- Glenn County Veterans, call 934-6524.
- Cindy Holley, call 685-5405.
- Dan Roach, call 517-1076.
For more information on “Oildale,” visit the movie’s Facebook page.