An Orland man was transported to the hospital following a single-car crash on Sunday, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
At around 1:15 p.m., DeMar Woodward, 21, of Orland was driving east on County Road 200 just west of County Road 206 at approximately 55 mph.
Woodward reportedly allowed his Toyota Camry to travel off the roadway onto the right shoulder and then attempted to correct the vehicle and swerved back onto the roadway.
The Camry traveled back into the eastbound lane and onto the south roadway shoulder and then traveled off the road and collided with a dirt embankment.
The vehicle then flipped over and hit the embankment again. The Camry came to a rest on its wheels.
Woodward was transported to Enloe Hospital with minor injuries – described as a cut to his hand.
According to the press release, Woodward was wearing his seatbelts and no arrests were made.