One person was injured in a multi-vehicle collision involving a wrong way semi truck on Interstate 5 in Glenn County on Oct. 4.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Walter Mendoza, 21, of Bakersfield, was driving a Freightliner semi truck southbound on Interstate 5 south of County Road 57 just after 4 p.m. when a vehicle ahead of Mendoza slowed rapidly, causing him to swerve to the left into the adjacent lane of traffic and collided with a vehicle being driven by Hector Delgado, 34, of Sacramento.
According to CHP officials, both vehicles then traveled out of control into the center median before colliding into the culvert and separating.
Delgado continued in a southeastern direction and came to rest on the east shoulder of the northbound side of Interstate 5. Mendoza continued in a northeasterly direction before overturning on the passenger side, said officials.
A third vehicle, a Volvo semi truck driven by Rana Mehdi, 34, of Sacramento, was traveling northbound on Interstate 5 at the time of the collision. Officials said Mehdi observed the collision between the two vehicles and started to slow down. He applied his brakes and turned the semi to the right to try and avoid Mendoza’s semi but collided with the roof of the vehicle after it came to rest on its side.
As a result of the collision, Mendoza sustained a small laceration to his right leg. Officials reported that the other two drivers involved were unharmed in the incident and all three drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
According to CHP officials, alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in this crash.