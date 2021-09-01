One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 near Willows on Thursday.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, an individual – identified only as a 54-year-old male from Sacramento – was driving southbound on Interstate 5 north of County Road 48 at an unknown rate of speed at approximately 1:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to travel into the center median and collided with the oleander bushes planted there.
“The vehicle overturned after traveling through the oleander bushes … (and) came to rest blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 5,” read the release.
The driver sustained fatal injuries in the collision and his name is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Northbound traffic was diverted on the shoulder for several hours while officials investigated the incident, according to the release.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor.