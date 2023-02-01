One person died in a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 5 in Glenn County on Jan. 22.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Susan Beach, 68, of San Jose, was driving northbound on Interstate 5 just south of County Road 35 in Glenn County at approximately 70 miles per hour when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the roadways to the east and onto the gravel shoulder.
CHP officials said Beach then sharply steered back to the west, causing her vehicle to overturn and come to rest on its roof in the southbound lane of the roadway.
Beach was extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel, according to the release, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Evan Beach, 39, of San Jose, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by flight care to Enloe Hospital in Chico.