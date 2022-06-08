One person died in a single vehicle crash on County Road 38 on Monday.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, a person, identified only as a 23-year-old Martinez resident, was driving a 2006 Toyota Avalon westbound on County Road 23 east of County Road S at an unknown speed just after 11 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the north side of the road onto the gravel shoulder while entering a curve in the road.
“The back end of the Toyota began to rotate in a clockwise direction while sliding south across the east and westbound lanes,” read the release.
The vehicle then left the roadway to the south, according to the release, and the passenger side impacted an oak tree, bringing the vehicle to a stop.
The occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Willows area CHP Officer Taylor at 530-934-5424.