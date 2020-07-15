An 11-year-old died in a collision on Interstate 5 in the early hours of Saturday morning in Glenn County, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol. Three adults were also injured.
At around 12:05 a.m., Brian Lam, 58, of Auburn, Washington, was driving a Freightliner north on I-5, south of County Road 60. According to the press release, Lam said that he lost control of his vehicle for unknown reason.
The vehicle subsequently traveled into the center median of the interstate and Lam turned his vehicle back to the right but was unable to regain control of his vehicle.
The vehicle continued north and rolled onto its side, blocking all lanes of northbound I-5.
At approximately the same time, Jose Neives, 48, of San Jose, was driving his Toyota north on I-5 behind the Freightliner when he stated that he saw a large cloud of dust in front of him, according to the press release.
Neives said he was unable to see the Freightliner and subsequently collided with the overturned vehicle.
Mark Neives-Pina, 11, of San Jose, who was a passenger in the Toyota, suffered fatal injuries due to the collision.
Marie Villasenor, 46, of San Jose, who was another passenger in the Toyota, suffered major injuries and was taken to Enloe Medical Center.
Neives suffered moderate injuries and was also transported to Enloe Medical Center.
Lam suffered minor injuries and was taken to Glenn Medical Center.
According to the press release, alcohol was determined to not be a factor in the overturning of the Freightliner, however, alcohol is suspected in the Toyota’s collision into the Freightliner but is still under investigation.
The incident is still under investigation and any witnesses are encouraged to contact Office Gilliam at the Willows CHP office at 934-5424.