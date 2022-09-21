A Chico man sustained major injuries after colliding with a power pole in Glenn County on Sept. 10.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Tommy Ray Davis, 18, of Chico, was driving his 2011 Toyota eastbound on County Road 9 east of County Road QQ at a high rate of speed just after 11 a.m. on Sept. 10 when he allowed his vehicle to steer to the left across the westbound lane and onto the left shoulder of County Road 9.
The front of Davis’ vehicle collided with a PG&E power pole, shearing it off at the base and at another spot approximately 15 inches from the base, according to the release.
The vehicle then continued out of control in a northeasterly direction into a dirt field, where the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels facing County Road 9.
CHP officials reported that Davis, who was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision, suffered a broken back and broken neck as a result of the collision.