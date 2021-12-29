Walden Academy will begin enrolling students in its kindergarten classroom for the
2022-2023 school year on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 8 a.m. Students who will be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022, may register for kindergarten. Students who will turn five between Sept. 2, 2022 and Feb. 2, 2023, may enroll in transitional kindergarten. The first enrollment period will close on Jan. 25, at noon.
Walden Academy will hold an open house on January 13th for parents or family members who are interested in learning more about the school and its program. It will be held in Room 6 between 4:30p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Enrollment packets may be picked up in the office which is located in Room 1 at 1149
W Wood Street, Willows on January 4th. The campus is located behind St. Monica Catholic Church. Call the office at 361-6480 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., or stop by and get a packet during the open enrollment period.
Walden Academy is a free independent public charter school for students in grades
K-8. It emphasizes engaging academics, a positive school community, and a low adult to child ratio. Walden Academy currently has some openings in other grades, too.
For more information, call 530-361-6480.