‘Opportunity4All’ celebrated during National 4-H Week

Last week, Glenn County youth celebrated National 4-H Week with a local proclamation.
According to Christine Kampmann, 4-H community education specialist, National 4-H Week sees millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H each year.
“With so many children struggling to reach their full potential, 4-H believes that young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youth, families and communities across the country,” said Kampmann. “In 4-H, we believe every child should have an equal opportunity to succeed. We believe every child should have the skills they need to make a difference in the world.”
Kampmann said the campaign was created by the National 4-H Council to rally support for Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program and identify solutions to eliminate the opportunity gap that affects 55 million kids across America. The theme for this year’s National 4-H Week was “Opportunity4All,” as 4-H strives to bring opportunity and experiences to kids from all backgrounds.
Kampmann said the local chapter will observe National 4-H Week this year by highlighting some of the inspirational 4-H youth in our community who are working tirelessly to support each other and their communities.
Kampmann, joined by county director Betsy Karle and 4-H members Nivia Guerrero, Adrianna Hurlburt, and Chevy Schroer, also presented the National 4-H Week Proclamation at the Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting on Oct. 4.
“4-H, the nation’s largest youth development and empowerment organization, cultivates
confident kids who tackle the issues that matter most in their communities right now,” said Kampmann. “In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people through the 110 land-grant universities and Cooperative Extension in more than 3,000 local offices serving every county and parish in the country.”
According to Kampmann, more than 350 4-H youth and volunteers from the community are involved in the 4-H program within Glenn County.
Outside the United States, independent, country-led 4-H organizations empower one million young people in more than 50 countries, said Kampmann.
National 4-H Council is the private sector, nonprofit partner of the Cooperative Extension System and 4-H National Headquarters located at the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
For more information, call the Glenn County UC Cooperative Extension Office at 530-865-1107, email glenncounty4h@ucanr.edu or visit https://tinyurl.com/yt3w45mx.