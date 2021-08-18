Organizers gear up for 35th annual Willows Car and Bike Show this weekend

Organizers are busy planning the 35th annual Willows Car and Bike Show, set to kick off on Friday.
“There will be lots of cars, motorcycles, vendors, music and general family fun,” said Colleen Worthington, secretary and treasurer of the Willows Car and Bike Association and one of the show’s organizers.
Each year, the show raises money for a scholarship fund for Glenn County high school students.
“In the last 10 years since our group took this over we have given out over $47,000 in scholarships to Glenn County high school students and another over $17,000 in donations to community events and needs,” said Worthington.
The show will begin on Friday, Aug. 20, from 5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. and activities will include a show and shine, music, parade, vendors and awards. There will also be a DJ planning music throughout the evening.
No registration is required for Friday’s events.
On Saturday, Aug. 21, registration for the car show will be from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. – the show will begin at 10 a.m. There will be the three-dot drop at 2:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 3 p.m.
“The awards are many,” said Wothington. “We have 32 classes of cars and trucks and 12 classes of motorcycles. There will also be awards for best paint, best engine, best stock, best modified, and best interior. We also award longest distance trophies for both cars and bikes. There is a people’s choice ballot for deciding both cars and bikes as well as the top honor of Best of Show in both.”
According to Worthington, the Best of Show in both categories are featured on all the artwork and on the t-shirts the following year.
There will also be kids’ activities, music and vendors throughout the day on Saturday.
Both days are free to spectators and all events will be at Jensen Park, 400 Elm Street, Willows.
Worthington said pre-registration for the show has been strong this year so it is shaping up to be a well attended great show.
Those interested in participating in the showe can register for the show on Friday or Saturday morning for $30. The registration form can be found at www.willowscarandbikeshow.org/forms.html.
For more information, email willowscarandbikeshow@gmail.com or visit www.willowscarandbikeshow.org or the Willows Car and Bike Show Facebook page.