The Orland City Council adopted a balanced $11 million city budget earlier this month – effective July 1 – which includes $5.8 million in general funds, $1.3 million in Measure A Public Safety funds, $2 million in water and $1.3 million in sewer funds.
“It conservatively leverages revenues — all of which are stable or growing – to provide services for the residents of Orland,” said Orland City Manager Pete Carr.
Essential municipal services and quality-of-life amenities like library and recreation services are fully funded, according to city officials, while emergency reserves are strengthened.
The budget also includes an expansion of the water system with two new wells and a new storage tank, and an extension of water services to 168 dry well properties inside and outside the city limits; the purchase of a new fire engine with cash reserves augmented by a federal grant; the completion of the multi-year police and fire radio system upgrade project; traffic pattern improvements at Commerce Lane and planning for improvements at Ninth Street in Orland; the crowning of the main freeway interchange with two pieces of bee-themed art; the competition of a recreation trail and upgrades to the Lely ballfield lighting.
“Voter approval in 2016 of the Measure A Public Safety Tax continues to make a significant positive difference in our ability to fund public safety equipment,” said Carr. “The people of your city government look forward to continuing to serve you, the Orland community.”
Carr said fiscal year 2022 will end next week with remarkable recovery from the local impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued excellence in municipal operations and services.
Other 2022 fiscal year accomplishments noted by Carr include conservative management of water resources and an award of a $16.7 million grant from the Department of Water Resources to expand and extend the city’s water system; substantial improvements to the city’s police and fire radio communications system; new agreement with fire service partners to provide a sustainable balance of cost sharing and the re-establishment of a school resource officer (SRO) in Orland Unified School District schools; a return to full recreation, park and library services; resurfacing of all ball courts and construction of four new pickleball courts at local parks; and applying the one-time federal COVID relief funds for maximum public safety and economic development benefit.