The city of Orland has submitted a grant application for the Rural Recreation and Tourism Program grant on behalf of the Honeybee Discovery Center with the hopes of creating a new pollination garden and outdoor community space.
Carolina Burreson, vice president of the Board of Directors for the Honeybee Discovery Center, said the space – which would be installed behind the current Honeybee Discovery Center location – would be an outdoor space called “Pollinator Park” and include shaded seating and a small walking trail.
Burreson said the landscape would be designed to attract birds and a variety of pollinators excluding bees, as many are scared to interact with them.
Plans for the park include a hummingbird and butterfly pollinator garden. .
The park is also slated to include large canopy trees including California sycamores, cork oaks and holly oaks and flowering pollinator trees including crape myrtle and eastern redbuds. There are also plans to have the parking lot lined with almond trees to provide shade.
The grant, which Burreson said is very competitive, would provide 100 percent of the funds needed to complete the walking park, with no matching funds needed from the city.
The application was submitted on Jan. 20, according to Burreson, and the city hopes to hear back within the next few months.
“If and when we get funding, the city has three years to install the park,” said Burreson.
At this time, the city of Orland is facilitating a survey to gather community input about the possible park. The survey can be completed online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2HFK8ND.
All responses are anonymous, and names will not be shared.
Burreson said this is the first step towards the Honeybee Discovery Center’s ultimate goal of building a new state-of-the-art facility.
The city also hopes to utilize this space in the future as a community gathering place where farmers markets and other community events can be held, said Burreson.
“Essentially we are really about supporting the branding that the city of Orland has created for itself as the Queen Bee Capital.”
The Honeybee Discovery Center, located at 501 Walker St., Orland, will be open on the first Friday of each month, from 3-7 p.m.
While the center is open, there will be storytime for young children at 4 p.m. and another at 4:30 p.m. for older children.
Burreson said a new exhibit about the vital role of pollinators was deputed at the center this month as well.
“We are trying to educate the public about other pollinators including butterflies, beetles and moths,” said Burreson. “We also have information about how you can plant different things in your garden to attract different types of pollinators and how to take care of them.”
For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page or www.honeybeediscoverycenter.org.