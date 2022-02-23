The city of Orland will soon be hiring a school resource officer, a position that has not been filled within the city for more than 15 years.
“In the absence of an SRO the schools have no regular on-site law enforcement patrol and are generally limited to call response,” it was stated in a staff report.
The position will be funded by a nearly $400,000 grant from the Department of Justice under the California Healthcare, Research and Prevention Tobacco Tax Act of 2016, which the Glenn County Office of Education received approval for in November.
This grant, according to the report, will reimburse the city for roughly two and a half years and will allow for the Orland Police Department to hire one resource officer to go to the city’s five schools. The resource officer will also visit Plaza and Lake elementary schools in the rural area around Orland.
“The SRO will focus much attention on tobacco abuse cessation and prevention but will also perform any other normal law enforcement functions needed,” read the report. “... (the SRO) will be available for evening and weekend school events like football games. The SRO will also be available to respond to OPD emergencies if needed.”