The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special members meeting and open house to celebrate their new location this month.
The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from noon-2 p.m. at the I-5 Cafe Banquet Room and Orland Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 1165 Hoff Way, Orland.
The special members meeting will be from noon-1 p.m. in the banquet room – where they will be serving appetizers to members and their guests.
The open house will be in the chamber office, which is upstairs in suite 205, from 1-2 p.m.
Reservations are not required by would be appreciated.
To RSVP, email info@orlandchamber.org or call 366-8725.