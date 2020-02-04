The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a special members meeting and open house to celebrate their new location this month.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from noon-2 p.m. at the I-5 Cafe Banquet Room and Orland Area Chamber of Commerce Office, 1165 Hoff Way, Orland. 

The special members meeting will be from noon-1 p.m. in the banquet room – where they will be serving appetizers to members and their guests. 

The open house will be in the chamber office, which is upstairs in suite 205, from 1-2 p.m. 

Reservations are not required by would be appreciated. 

To RSVP, email info@orlandchamber.org or call 366-8725. 

