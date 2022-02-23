Orland Area Water Supply Project releases map of proposed waterlines

The Orland Area Water Supply Project team released a map earlier this month showing where new water lines are planned within the Orland region after evaluating the location of all dry wells that were reported within Glenn County in November and December 2021.
“Based on the evaluation of the dry well locations and considering the funding resources available for the Project, the Project team formulated the draft alignment for pipelines to extend from the City of Orland water system to connect to residential properties outside city limits to provide domestic water supply where needed,” read a release issued by the city of Orland. “This alignment is currently routed for appropriate approvals with various agencies. Unfortunately, some of the properties with reported dry wells are located too far from the Project and cannot be connected as part of this Project due to funding limitations.”
According to the release, owners of property eligible to connect to the new system extension, who filed their interest into the Glenn County Expression of interest database, will be contacted in coming weeks by City of Orlando staff to begin reviewing and signing documents. Owners of property not eligible due to proximity from water mains are being notified by mail.
“Of the 237 people who signed up for connection, it appears we will be able to extend connection to about 150, given how properties with reported dry wells are clustered along certain county roads,” said City Manager Pete Carr. “This is a great opportunity and permanent solution for many people in the Orland area to obtain a source of reliable drinking water.”
The Department of Water Resources’ intends to provide as many owners of dry and at-risk wells with connection to a reliable municipal or community water system as possible within budget constraints, according to the release, and the agency is also funding an expansion of capacity for Orland’s municipal water system with a new well, storage tank and booster pump as part of this project.
In the meantime, bottled water and bulk water deliveries remain available for a limited time through North Valley Community Foundation. For more information, call 530-891-1150.
For private domestic well health and safety assessments, property owners can contact Glenn County Environmental Health at 530-934-6102).
Glenn County residents that feel they have a drinking water emergency and an economic hardship can contact Glenn County Community Action Partnership at 530-934-1480.