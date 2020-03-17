The Orland Art Center Gallery will be closed until June 5 for the public’s protection during the current health crisis, according to a notice from the Orland Art Center.
The April/May exhibit – “Presents from Paradise” that’s going to feature work from a few artists who were affected by the Camp Fire – will be moved to later in the year, according to Rae Turnbull, gallery director.
The gallery will reopen June 5 with a gala artists’ reception for the exhibit “Valley of Abundance.”
For more information, contact Turnbull at 988-5758.