The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists reception to kick off the next show, “Two Powerful Points of View.”
The artists who will have their work featured at Valerie Payne and Chuck Prudhomme.
“Two distinctly different, yet equally gifted artists offer an Autumn show filled with vibrant color and impeccable composition,” it was stated in an event announcement.
Payne offers her well-known landscapes and also introduces her newest artistic approach, consisting of textured abstractions.
Prudhomme captures beauty and color of the outdoors in his works that “brim with the fresh spontaneity of Plein Aire.”
He will be hosting a work shop at the art center on Oct. 20 as well.
The Orland Art Center’s artists reception will be on Friday, Oct. 4 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
There will be treats provided by the Fourth Street Cafe and music will be performed on the baby grand piano by the young musician Natalie Fox.
The art center is located at 732 Fourth St., Orland.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.