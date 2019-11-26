The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists reception next week to open their December and January show and sale.
The “Wonder and Light” show will feature artists Mollie Flack, Jeannie Vodden and Susan Greaves.
“Lush, lovely, luminous paintings perfectly suit this joyous time of year,” it was stated in an event announcement.
According to the announcement, the show will feature pieces including children, florals, landscapes, still life work and portraits.
Flack specializes in light and mood and her oil paintings show her talent for using both.
Vodden has a unique approach to watercolors that weaves subtle fantasy with detail.
Greaves uses bold brush strokes and color that are “applied with generosity that makes her oil paintings as rich as any holiday feast,” it was stated in the announcement. “All three artists brighten wintertime.”
The artists reception will take place on Friday, Dec. 6, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
There will be treats at the refreshment table provided by the Fourth Street Cafe and music will be performed on the baby grand piano by the young musician Veronica Wiedeman.
The gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. during the show’s duration, from Dec. 6 through Jan. 25.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.