The Orland Art Center Gallery will host a special event featuring the exhibit “The Great Cathedrals” for their November installment of their ‘First Friday of the Month’ event next week.
“Soaring to the sky, the great medieval cathedrals of Europe are a tribute to the architectural and engineering genius of the Middle Ages, as well as a testament to the artistic impact of Christianity throughout the World,” read a release issued by the gallery. “It also offers homage to the unsung craftsmen and sculptors and stained glass artisans whose stunning artwork has inspired generations.”
“The Great Cathedrals” installment will feature beautifully photographed video detailing the extraordinary creativity of the great architects and engineers of medieval times, according to the release.
“The devastating fire in 2019 that ravaged France’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral brought renewed appreciation of the cathedral as a truly spectacular art form. Plans are now underway to rebuild Notre Dame,” read the release. “This powerful video presentation invites the viewer to learn exactly how these great cathedrals were designed and constructed, without modern equipment, by some of history’s greatest architects and engineers.”
The event will be held on Friday, Nov. 5, starting at 7 p.m.
The Orland Art Center Gallery is located at 732 Fourth Street, Orland, and the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.