The Orland Art Center Gallery is reopening with an artists’ reception on the first Friday of June.
According to an event announcement, “The Drama of Difference” show and sale will feature artists Jeff Crago, Mary Amicarella and Roberta Stone.
“Three dynamic artists fill the gallery with work that is vastly different in subject matter and size and artistic technique,” it was stated in the announcement.
Crago creates large acrylics on canvas, capturing a “distinctly Pacific Islands feel with bold color and highly stylized figures.”
Pastel artist Amicarella catches the nuance in images of doorways and courtyards and people she’s encountered in her travels throughout the world.
Stone uses an array of mediums – including graphite, oils and assemblages – in a range of subject matter.
There will be an artists’ reception on June 4 from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
Music will be performed on the gallery’s baby grand piano by the young musician Hayley Wiedeman.
The gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. during the show’s duration – June 4 through July 24.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.