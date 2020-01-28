The Orland Art Center Gallery will host an artists’ reception for the upcoming show and sale, “Vistas and Visions: From the Desert to the Sea.”
Two artists, Ken Moore, Sr. and Judi Forney, will show off their distinctive styles, according to an event announcement.
Internationally known for his realistic approach to the American West, Moore produces oil paintings that capture the western landscape and the Native Americans, Mexicans and cowboys who filled its history.
Forney combines the surreal and romantic, according to the announcement.
“Forney’s lush oils and pastels reflect her fascination with the visual beauty in nature and the inherent inner spirit she discovers in each stunning scene,” it was stated in the announcement.
The artists’ reception will be on Friday, Feb. 7, from 3-7 p.m.
There will be treats at the refreshment table from the Tau Alpha Sorority. Music will be performed on the gallery’s baby grand piano by the young musician Veronica Wiedeman.
The gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m. during the show’s duration, Feb. 7 through March 21.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.