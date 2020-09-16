The Orland Art Center will host an artists’ reception for the “Autumn Textures” show and sale on Oct. 2.
The featured artists will be Gyda Buelna, Sue Shuey and Linda Vanella.
“Kaleidoscopes of color, intricate patterns and striking scenes of natural beauty abound in this exhibit,” it was stated in an event announcement.
Buelna presents fine-art quilts that combine fabric with creative craftsmanship.
Shuey’s photographs provide images of the world’s beauty in the fall season.
Vanella utilizes materials like pine needles and native grasses into textured baskets and wall hangings.
The artists’ reception will be on Friday, Oct. 2, from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
Music will be performed by the young musician Michael Reyna.
The gallery provides room for social distancing and hand sanitizer stations can also be found throughout the gallery.
During the show and sale, Oct. 2 through Nov. 21, the gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.