The Orland Art Center will host a special evening presentation, “Making Music.”
Musician and composer John Norman Stewart will perform with the “same piano magic he used when performing in many top movies and television series throughout his impressive music career,” it was stated in an event announcement.
Stewart has been influenced by musical greats such as Errol Garner and Bill Evans. He has spent 60 years playing piano in various venues in the Los Angeles area.
He also played side-line piano in many top movies, such as “The Way We Were,” and TV series like “Mannix” and “Roots II.”
“Enjoy John’s vibrant versions of swing-era standards, melodic show tunes, gospel, classic film scores and jazz improvisations,” it was stated in the announcement.
He will offer an evening of music along with back stories about the music and movies and places where he has played.
The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
On the first Friday of every month, the Orland Art Center continues its tradition of providing a variety of special events throughout the year.
These events are free to the public.
For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.