The Orland Art Center Gallery will host a special presentation for their first Friday event on Sept. 6.
Michael Buelna’s, a world champion wood carver, love for nature was greatly influenced by his Native American ancestry, according to an event announcement. He spent much of his boyhood hunting and fishing with his father and grandfather along California’s central coast.
After eight years in of service in the U.S. Navy, Buelna began a 29-year stint as a California State Game Warden.
His wood carving career began in 1978, focusing on award-winning carvings of waterfowl, according to the announcement. In 2004, he began fish carvings that led to more top awards, including the World Championship honors in 2015 and 2017.
Buelna will demonstrate and discuss is award-winning work at the Orland Art Center event.
At the event, there will also be a drawing for the winning ticket from the gallery’s fundraising raffle. The winner will take home Buelna’s carved “Green Sea Turtle in its native habitat.
The Sept. 6 event will begin at 7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center Gallery, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
The Orland Art Center hosts an event on the first Friday of every month – which are all free to the public.
For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.