The Orland Art Center will host a special evening presentation on Friday, according to an event announcement.
National and international award-winning fine artist Elaine Bowers will show attendees how she takes to the air to capture the source material for her aerial landscapes.
“Artists often go to great lengths to find artistic inspiration. Artist Elaine Bowers not only goes to great lengths, she goes to great heights,” it was stated in the announcement.
In a small plane, soaring above the river valleys and the farmland of the north state, Bowers records what she sees.
Back in her studio, she produces paintings from the photos taken during those flights.
The event will take place on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
On the first Friday of each month, the Orland Art Center provides a variety of social events throughout the year – all of which are free to the public.
For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.