The Orland Art Center will host a special evening presentation on March 6.
The presentation will feature the mother and daughter team of photographer Sue Shuey and costume designer Tori Shuey.
According to an event announcement, in the spring of 2019, Sue and Tori Shuey traveled to Yorkshire in the British Isles.
The presentation will allow attendees to see everything from castles and ancient viaducts to unique pubs and cobbled streets.
“Dressed in vintage outfits of medieval England, designed by Tori, and using Sue’s candid and charming photography, the team treats us to lush scenes of the English countryside with its quaint row houses, its flower shows and its foods as they fill us with the fascinating history of this part of England,” it was stated in the announcement.
The presentation, “Castles and Crumpets and all things English,” will take place on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
On the first Friday of each month, the Orland Art Center hosts a variety of social events – such as special presentations and artists’ receptions.
For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.