Author and artist Rae Turnbull’s latest book is “Home for Christmas” and the Orland Art Center will host a presentation and book signing.
“Her latest book, ‘Home for Christmas,’ is a beautifully produced collection of Rae’s heartwarming observations on her favorite holiday,” it was stated in an event announcement.
Included in the book are all of the Christmas-themed poetic essays that appeared in her syndicated newspaper column during its 20-year run.
The book also includes new essays that have never-before been published – with several illustrations by Turnbull.
The presentation is the first introduction of the book and will include a book signing at the end of the reading.
“Rae Turnbull has always believed her gift of words is God given,” it was stated in the announcement. “Join us as the author reads those words and we hear our own hearts speaking.”
The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the Orland Art Center, 732 Fourth St., Orland.
On the first Friday of each month, the art center continues its tradition of providing a variety of events throughout the year.
The events are free to the public.
For more information, call 988-5758 or visit www.orlandartcenter.com.