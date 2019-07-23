The 10th Annual Group Show will feature 29 artists from all parts of California at the Orland Art Center Gallery.
The exhibit will showcase artist with an array of styles, techniques and wide-ranging subject matter, according to an event announcement.
“From a large number of submitted entries, each piece of art has been carefully selected for its high quality as well as its suitability to the overall artistic integrity of the show,” it was stated in the announcement. “This painstaking process produces a dramatic and dynamic annual exhibit.”
The intent is to provide shows with a broad appeal to viewers, enabling each to discover their favorites among the “smorgasbord of talent on display.”
The artists reception will be on Friday, Aug. 2, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Treats will be available at the refreshment table from the Fourth Street Cafe and music will be performed on the baby grand piano by Virginia Homer.
For the duration of the show and sale, from Aug. 2-Sept. 21, the gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.