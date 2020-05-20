The Orland Art Center Gallery will reopen with a new exhibit, “Valley of Abundance,” according to an event announcement.
The new exhibit will feature artists Elaine Bowers and Nancy Spinadel.
Both artists show their artistic skills in this celebration of agricultural abundance in the Sacramento Valley.
Water color artist Bowers utilizes footage from small planes and drones to create panoramic views.
Spinadel uses oils that concentrate on aspects of the valley’s abundance with portraits and still life artwork of products and people who populate the area.
The artists’ reception will take place on Friday, June 5, from 3-7 p.m. at the Orland Art Center – featuring live music and refreshments.
The gallery will be following health safety protocols with hand sanitizers at the door and room for social distancing.
Refreshments will also be served in individual packaging.
Treats will be provided by the Fourth Street Cafe and music will be performed on the baby grand piano by the young musician Michael Reyna.
Rae Turnbull, gallery director, said they’ve also repainted the walls and installed improved state-of-the-art lighting.
During the show and sale, from June 5 thorough July 25, the gallery will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-6 p.m.
The Orland Art Center is located at 732 Fourth St., Orland.
For more information, visit www.orlandartcenter.com.