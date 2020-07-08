An Orland author has published some Christmas poetry, according to a press release.
“The Real Meaning of Christmas” is a book by Reginald “Regg” Keyawa and has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In 1822, Clement Clarke Moore, an Episcopal minister, wrote a Christmas poem entitled “An Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas,” more popularly known as “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
“The Real Meaning of Christmas” shows a man starting out as Santa Claus, worshiping the christ child, and leaving as St. Nicholas.
Keyawa was born in 1939 in Chico.
He worked for nine years as a farm laborer, box boy, bookkeeper and manager; 30 years as a self-employed general engineering contractor; and 23 years as a self-employed gentleman farmer, according to the press release.
Keyawa’s hobbies include flying planes, golf, building and flying model airplanes and enjoying live theater. He and his wife, Dorothy, now residing in Orland, have two children, a granddaughter and a great-grandson.
