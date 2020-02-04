The California Transportation Commission awarded the city of Orland access to $660,000 in additional funding for long-planned improvements to Tehama Street between Woodward and Sixth streets on Thursday, according to a press release.
The new funding is added to existing state and local funds already set aside and reserved for this purpose – now sufficient to complete the $1.8 million project this spring.
Tehama Street will be resurfaced and striped with bike lanes. Sidewalks, curbs and storm drain gutters will also be added, along with safer ADA-accessible corners.
All work will occur within the city’s existing right of way.
In some cases, city-owned trees are expected to be displaced by improvements and will be replaced with new trees as part of the project.
Tehama Street will continue to function as a residential collector street serving neighborhoods in north-central Orland, as it does now – it will not be a truck route, according to the press release.
Rolls Anderson Rolls of Chico acts as city engineer and will manage the project.
Engineering design work was accomplished by Northstar Engineering. Construction is awarded to Knife River Construction.
Vice Mayor Bruce Roundy sits on the Glenn County Transportation Commission, which endorsed the additional allocation of local street funds for Orland for this project.