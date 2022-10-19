The Orland Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its first ever rib cookoff event on Saturday.
“This is our first year, but it is going to be an annual event,” said Katrina Talley, outreach coordinator for the Chamber. “We are always looking for ways to participate and help our community, to bring the community together.”
According to Talley, there will be several contestants vying for the best barbecue ribs, vendor booths, a DJ, a beer garden and food vendors. Candidates running in the local city council race will also be there mingling, said Talley.
The event is free to attend, but Talley said those that would like to taste the ribs in the competition need to purchase a tasting ticket.
Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at several Orland locations, including:
– The Orland area Chamber of Commerce office, 1165 Hoff Way Suite 205
– Collective Habit, 502 Walker Street
– Fairway Mortgage, 720 Papst Avenue
Tickets can also be purchased online through the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page or by visiting https://tinyurl.com/4mdyakxy.
According to Talley, those that purchase a tasting ticket will also be able to vote for their favorite ribs featured in the competition.
“The people are the judges,” said Talley.
Beer tickets will also be available to purchase for $5.
Talley said proceeds from the event will be used to put on the annual Christmas preview and parade, which will be held in downtown Orland on Nov. 26 from 5-7 p.m. The Christmas Preview events include a tree lighting ceremony, parade, Christmas carols, hot cocoa, a visit from Santa and more.
“Events with the chamber are important because we bring the community together and bring the town people to our businesses in town which helps support Orland in general,” said Talley. “... We just want to provide our community with fun events that bring them together.”
For more information, call the Orland Area Chamber of Commerce at 530-366-8725 or email info@orlandchamber.org.