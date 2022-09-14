Orland comes out victorious in nonleague battle in Yuba City

Orland’s Zada Varner (21) taking a swing at River Valley Wednesday in an out-of-section battle in Yuba City. 

The River Valley High girls volleyball team welcomed in out-of-section foe Orland on Wednesday for a nonleague battle in Yuba City.

The Trojans came away victorious, winning in five sets (25-8, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 15-6) over the Falcons.

Orland improved to 8-4 on the year, while RV dropped to 6-7. 

Orland’s Zada Varner collected a match-high 22 kills, converting at a rate of nearly 63 percent throughout the match. Varner added eight solo blocks. Varner was aided by freshman Lillianna Row, who compiled 12 kills at a rate of almost 67 percent. 

Zoey James led the way with 34 setter assists against RV, which did not provide any post-game statistics.

