The Orland High School Academic Decathlon team won the Glenn County region competition against Willows High, Hamilton High and William Finch Charter School on Saturday, Feb. 1.
OHS Aca Deca students have been studying hard on a variety of subjects and working hard on their written and impromptu speeches as well as their formal interviews.
Saturday was their third day of competition following the essay test and the subject tests the previous Saturday.
The three levels of the team include varsity, Kattie B. and Jack W.; scholastic, Alexia M. and Destiny D.; and honors, Hannah R., Carson K. and Jaipaul V. with their coach Christine Sickels.
The OHS Aca Deca team will continue to study hard as they prepare for the state competition in Sacramento in March.
On behalf of all of Glenn County, we wish them good luck.
Destiny Daniels is a senior at Orland High School. When not doing homework, she enjoys writing, painting and singing. When she graduates, she would like to pursue a degree in anthropology and become an archaeologist.