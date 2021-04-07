Orland’s fire protection rating improved from four to three on a scale of one to 10 (with one being the best).
According to a press release, the leading national benchmark evaluator, Insurance Services Office, Inc., conducts inspections of community fire departments and publishes its Public Protection Classification rating periodically.
“The improved score validates the investments we are making and the pride we have in our fire department,” said Orland Mayor Bruce Roundy.
The three rating indicates “superior access” to fire suppression facilities, water, equipment and personnel, according to the press release. Five is the most common rating nationwide.
City Manager Pete Carr said the improved ISO rating is expected to have a positive effect on property insurance premiums for property owners within the city limits and that it reflects well on the quality of Orland’s fire department, water system and people.
“In addition to our training, apparatus, communications and water supply, our recent automatic mutual aid agreement with neighboring jurisdictions plays a part in this achievement,” said Orland Fire Chief Justin Chaney.
According to the press release, it’s up to each property owner to work with their insurer to recognize the benefit of the improved fire suppression capacity rating.
“We are very grateful for the dedicated efforts of the chief and volunteers of the Orland Fire Department,” Carr said.