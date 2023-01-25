Orland Fire’s 68th annual spaghetti feed planned for Feb. 4

The Orland Fire Department is gearing up to host its 68th annual spaghetti feed dinner Feb. 4.
The feast, which includes spaghetti, salad and garlic bread, raises funds to support the Orland Fire Department and will go toward purchasing rescue or medical equipment.
The dinner will be held at the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland. Dine-in meals will be served from 5-8 p.m. and drive-thru meals will be available 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. At the end of the night, there will also be a cake auction and raffle.
Per tradition, there is no minimum donation to attend – people can give what they would like to cover the cost of the meal.
For more information, call 530-865-1625.