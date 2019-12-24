“We love having fun and giving back to our community,” said Jeanette Smith, vice president of the Orland Grange.
The Orland Grange hosted a Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 14, and featured a variety of vendors selling anything from jewelry, purses and holiday treats for those who were looking for some last-minute holiday gifts.
Smith said members of the Orland Grange donate their time to help out local organizations, such as Future Farmers of America, Boy Scouts and they also host Alcoholics Anonymous groups for women.
This was their first Christmas Fair and she said they had a great vendor turnout. The Grange is working on raising funds to install a chairlift to go downstairs in the Grange building so they have more accessible events – like dinners.
Smith said they’re also planning on hosting a spring craft fair.
Those interested in being a vendor at the fair can email orlandgrange@yahoo.com.