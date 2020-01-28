The Orland Grange will host their third annual Valentine’s Dinner and Dance on Feb. 8.
The event will be from 5-9 p.m. at 210 E Walker St., Orland.
The dinner will include salad with mixed greens topped with people’s choice of dressing (ranch, Italian or thousand island); entree of spaghetti noodles topped with a red meat sauce with or without Parmesan cheese and garlic bread; and dessert, people can choose between chocolate and vanilla cake.
There will also be a raffle upstairs of the Grange. Raffle tickets cost $1 each or six for $5.
Winners will be announced at 8 p.m.
Admission costs $12.50 per person. It’s asked that people purchase them in advance, however, there will be a limited number available at the door.
To purchase tickets, call Jeanette Smith at 966-3506.