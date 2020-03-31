Student-musicians from Orland High School will be competing in a national music festival in the Bay Area in May.
But they have not yet reached their fundraising goal.
According to a press release, band and choir students will travel to Santa Clara on May 21 to participate in a WorldStrides Music Festival.
The students will have the opportunity to receive high-level instruction from renowned professors at University of California, Berkely, and compete in a national music competition with ensembles from around the country in addition to taking in the sights and sounds of the San Francisco area over the course of three days.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for all students involved and will leave attendees with life-long learning and memories,” it was stated in the press release. “This could also serve as a stepping stone for the OHS band and choir to travel to other locations in the future.”
Students have been working all year to raise money for the trip and have not yet reached their goal.
Those who would like to support their cause, email the Orland High School music department at cgoga@orlandusd.net or call 865-1210, ext. 5010.
People can also help by mail at: ATTN: Music Department, 101 Shasta St., Orland, CA, 95963.