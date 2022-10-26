Orland High recognized for programs promoting student success

Orland High School is among 22 schools across the nation being recognized with a Career Choices Medal for its outstanding life and career-planning program.
According to a release issued by Academic Innovations, Orland High School is being awarded with a Career Choices Gold Medal for promoting student success with the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com. The school’s Career Choices program helps students create online 10-year plans for their future education and career goals, said officials.
With this course, students are able to complete a 10-year career and education plan that helps guide their education choices and career goals, said Miranda Coughlin, a ninth and 10th grade academic adviser at Orland High.
“Where we’ve really seen it help is in the focus (students) are going to take while they’re on our campus and then what their plan is after they graduate,” Coughlin said. “It’s just opened up a lot of conversations about what life after high school actually looks like.”
Being awarded a Career Choices Medal is an honor reserved for the top schools who are dedicated to promoting student success, according to Academic Innovations, the organization involved in selecting winners, according to officials.
“We love recognizing hardworking and talented educators across the country, but the real winners are the students and their communities,” said Mindy Bingham, author of the Career Choices series curriculum. “Thanks to the efforts of these dedicated teachers and administrators, students are set up for long-term success with meaningful 10-year plans to guide them toward achieving their career and life goals.”