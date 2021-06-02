Orland History Camp returning

The Orland Historical & Cultural Society will be presenting the 26th History Camp in July.
According to a press release, there are several unique and new features planned to mark the return of the summer activity after the cancellation of the 2020 camp.
The OHCS-sponsored event is designed for students in third through sixth grades who have an interest in learning about the community’s history – students are required to have finished third grade to participate.
Campers will be able to play old-time games, puzzles, hands-on activities, such as chores from 1910, and a walking tour of Orland. There will also be an introduction to museums, genealogy, oral history and family traditions.
“We certainly will be adjusting activities to keep everyone safe and healthy,” said Gene “Doc” Russell, director of the activity.
Class sessions take place in the backyard of the Alta Schmidt House Museum, 936 Fourth St., Orland, July 12 through 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. The week will wrap up with a picnic lunch and awards ceremony.
Registration costs $15 per participant and registration is limited to the first 21 paid sign-ups.
Parents can contact Russell at 513-3288 for more information or to register their child.