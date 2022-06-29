Orland History Camp returns July 11-15

The Orland Historical & Cultural Society will host History Camp XXVII July 11-15.
“This OHCS sponsored event is designed for students in grades 3-6 who have an interest in learning about the Orland community’s proud history,” read a release issued by event organizers. “Students need to have finished third grade to participate.”
According to organizers, several unique and new features are added to the camp every year and Glenn County Public Health guidelines will be followed during the camp.
“Campers will enjoy playing old-time games, working puzzles, doing hands-on activities (disguised as chores from 1910), and playing BINGO on a walking tour of Orland,” read the release. “There will also be an introduction to museums, genealogy, oral history and family traditions.”
According to Camp Director Doc Russell, highlights of the camp include an oral history session, show-N-tell, old fashion games and a fashion show.
Class sessions are held in the backyard of the Alta Schmidt House Museum, 936 Fourth St., Orland, daily from 8 a.m. until noon. And the week wraps up with a picnic lunch and awards ceremony on Friday.
Registration costs $15 and is limited to the first 21 paid sign-ups.
Russell said there were 14 slots already taken as of last week. There are also currently three scholarships available to cover the $15 registration fee if necessary, he said.
“This is a very special fun-filled learning experience for your child, grandchild, niece, or nephew,” said organizers. “This camp continues to clearly be the best $15 you will ever spend on your child.”
For more information or to sign up, call Russell at 530-513-3288.