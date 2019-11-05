The Kiwanis Club of Orland will host a special guest event next week.
People can learn about how Kiwanis is working with the youth in the community, get to know key members of the local club and enjoy complimentary appetizers and refreshments.
The featured guest speakers will be representatives from the Kiwanis Family House in Sacramento.
The event will be on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Hive, 730 Sixth St., Orland.
It’s asked that people RSVP by Nov. 11 by contacting Lisa Hansen at 515-3292.