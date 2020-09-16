An Orland man was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography and providing harmful material to a minor, according to a press release.
At around 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Orland Police Department, with assistance from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, Glenn County District Attorney’s Office, Glenn County Probation, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office and Folsom Police Department, served a search warrant in the 400 block of Fifth Street.
Following a search of the residence, Cody Goeson, 31, of Orland was arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing more than 600 images of child pornography and providing harmful material to a minor.
Goeson was booked into Glenn County Jail.
According to the press release, the arrest was the culmination of a month-long investigation by the Orland Police Department with assistance from the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce – Sacramento.