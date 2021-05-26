An Orland man died in crash on Saturday, according to a press release from the Willows-area California Highway Patrol.
At around 7:05 p.m., the CHP was dispatched to a single-vehicle collision with an ambulance responding.
Eddie Ontiveroz, 38, was reportedly driving his Lexus on southbound Interstate 5 and was exiting the freeway, according to the press release.
Due to high speeds and failing to stop at a stop sign at Newville Road, he allowed his Lexus to continue into the intersection and cross all lanes of travel.
The vehicle left the south road edge of Newville Road to the I-5 southbound on-ramp. According to the press release, the vehicle collided into a dirt embankment and chain link fence.
Alcohol and/or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the collision.