An Orland man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Willows residence for hours over the weekend, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday afternoon, Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies were actively seeking the whereabouts of Maclovio Campos Rodriguez, 31, of Orland.
According to the press release, Rodriguez was a wanted person in connection with a domestic violence incident and attempted homicide that reportedly occurred between Rodriguez and a relative in his home on Dec. 30 outside of Orland.
During that incident, Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a report where a witness alleged Rodriguez threatened, battered and attempted to strangle a relative.
Before deputies arrived, witnesses stated Rodriguez fled the area in a vehicle allegedly armed with a handgun, according to the press release.
Deputies attempted to arrest him on suspicion of attempted homicide but were unable to locate him.
On Sunday, Jan. 3, at around 1:55 p.m., an on-duty deputy observed Rodriguez driving a vehicle near Willows.
The deputy initiated a traffic stop in an attempt to apprehend Rodriguez but he reportedly fled in the vehicle to a residence in the 500 block of North Tehama Street where his parents resided, according to the press release. Deputies attempted to apprehend him at that location when he ran inside the house and barricaded himself inside of an attic.
The occupants of the residence agreed to vacate the property while Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies, members of the California Highway Patrol and Orland Police Department set up a perimeter and attempted to establish contact with Rodriguez. Glenn County Sheriff’s detectives responded and were able to obtain a search warrant to enter the residence and arrest Rodriguez.
The sheriff’s office requested the assistance of the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Regional SWAT team to assist in the apprehension of Rodriguez.
After several hours of failed attempts to establish contact with Rodriguez to negotiate for his surrender, SWAT team members were able to gain access to the area inside the attic where Rodriguez was hiding and extricate him, according to the press release.
Glenn County Sheriff’s detectives took custody of Rodriguez, who was unarmed, and he was booked into Glenn County Jail on suspicion of criminal threats, attempted homicide, corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, felon in possession of a firearm and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.