More than 3,100 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2022. The graduates are from 100 Kansas counties, 42 states and 41 countries.
Among the graduates was Audra Jones, of Orland, who received a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine.
The university awarded 2,263 bachelor’s degrees, 651 master’s degrees, 215 doctorates and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
For outstanding academic performance, 727 students earned graduation honors. Of those, 248 students graduated summa cum laude with a grade point average of 3.95 or above, 269 students graduated magna cum laude with a grade point average of 3.85 to 3.949, and 210 students graduated cum laude with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.849.