Orland native Ethan Manner, a mechanical engineering major in his senior year, was one of the students who made the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
According to a release issued by the university, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0 to be included on the honor list.
Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,200 students with a four-campus University of Missouri System located in Rolla, Missouri.