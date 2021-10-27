Friends of the Orland Free Library will host an author presentation and book signing next week featuring Orland native Steven T. Callan.
Gene Russell, co-president of the Friends of the Orland Free Library, said Callan grew up in Orland, is a 1966 graduate of Orland High School and was honored as an Alumnus of the Year in 2018.
According to a release issued by his publicist, Callan spent his high-school years playing baseball, basketball, hunting, and fishing.
“With an insatiable interest in wildlife, he never missed an opportunity to ride along on patrol with his father, a California Fish and Game warden,” read the release.
After attending CSU, Chico for his undergraduate studies and CSU, Sacramento for his graduate degree, Callan went on to become a game warden and earned numerous awards for his work in wildlife protection during his thirty year career.
Now an award-winning author, Callan’s third book and first novel, “The Case of the Missing Game Warden,” was recently released by Coffeetown Press of Seattle.
“The novel is already garnering outstanding reviews from readers, who tell Callan they are eagerly awaiting the second novel in his Henry Glance series,” read the release.
Callan’s first two books, both nonfiction, also earned excellent reviews and captured awards according to the release.
His debut book, “Badges, Bears, and Eagles,” was a 2013 ‘Book of the Year’ award finalist, it was stated in the release, and his second book, “The Game Warden’s Son,” was named ‘Best Outdoor Book of 2016’ by the Outdoor Writers Association of California.
“My love of nature is what drives my writing,” said Callan. “I include a conservation message in everything I write.”
According to Callen his new book is a mystery, an adventure, a love story, a coming-of-age tale and a celebration of nature all in one, with much of the action taking place in Glenn and Butte counties.
The author presentation and book signing event will take place Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Orland Carnegie Community Center located in Library Park, 912 Third Street, Orland, starting at 10 a.m.
Russell said Callan is also a professional photographer and will present a visual program in addition to the author presentation and signing.
For more information, visit www.steventcallan.com.